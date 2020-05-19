GRCC plans to offer online classes and some in-person courses this fall

GRCC will continue to deliver instruction for most classes online.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) released its plans for the fall semester today and it includes a mix of on-campus, online and hybrid courses.

A release from the college said GRCC is exploring all options to offer some classes on campus, and work with state and local authorities to follow recommendations for safety amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“The pandemic will change many of the ways we do things, but it will not change GRCC playing an essential role in West Michigan’s recovery,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We embrace our mission, and we won’t compromise on the safety and wellness of our students, faculty and staff.”

The college has been offering classes remotely since March because of the pandemic. GRCC will continue to deliver instruction for most classes online.

GRCC plans to continue weekly curbside food distribution for students and their families and other educational resources at grcc.edu/gethelp.

