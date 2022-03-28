GRCC's president selected as incoming Ferris State president

Ferris State announced their decision on Monday following a nationwide search. The trustees voted unanimously for Pink.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Bill Pink, the current president of Grand Rapids Community College, was selected as the final candidate to become the 19th president of Ferris State University.

Ferris State announced its decision on Monday, following a nationwide search led by an advisory committee including faculty, staff, student and community inclusion. The trustees voted unanimously for Pink.

Pink has more than three decades of educator experience and has served with GRCC since May 2017. He held positions as a vice president and dean prior to his presidential role.

GRCC administration is set to announce their plan for Pink's replacement sometime Monday. In the meantime, David J. Koetje, chairperson of the school's board of trustees released a statement.

“Today’s news about President Pink’s new role at Ferris State University is bittersweet. Dr. Pink has been a wonderful leader for our college," he wrote.

“This community will miss having Dr. Pink here at GRCC. Under new leadership, however, we will continue working together with all our Western Michigan partners as together we create a brighter tomorrow for all of our students long into the future," Koetje stated.

The Board of Trustees will officially vote to instate Pink in a meeting on Friday, May 6 in Big Rapids. Pink will succeed the current president of 19 years, David Eisler, who retires on June 30.

“I am honored to be selected by the Ferris State University board. I have been familiar with the good work of FSU for years, as the partnership we have on our GRCC campus has provided a great pathway from associate to bachelor's degree for many years,” Pink said.

Amna P. Seibold, chair of Ferris’ Board of Trustees, saluted the search advisory committee’s work and her fellow trustees following a comprehensive national search. Those groups, Seibold acknowledged, devoted significant time to gathering a diverse and robust pool of candidates to find the ideal person to become Ferris’ next president.

“Dr. Pink is well known in the Grand Rapids area, but he is no stranger to the Ferris State University community. GRCC has partnered with Ferris on many classes," Amna P. Seibold, chair of Ferris’ Board of Trustees said.

"I look forward to having Bill lead our university into the future," she said.

