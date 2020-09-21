GRCC welcomed 251 Promise Zone students this fall

The Fall 2020 semester is the first for Grand Rapids Promise Zone students to be enrolled at GRCC.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College welcomed 251 students through the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship this fall, and said Monday that college was creating personalized support services to help them succeed.

The Fall 2020 semester is the first for Grand Rapids Promise Zone students to be enrolled at GRCC. The scholarship covers eligible students’ costs of attending GRCC for up to 60 credit hours.

“The Promise Zone scholarships eliminate cost as a barrier to a quality GRCC education,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “Once students are here, we will make sure they have the support available to not just be successful, but to thrive. We are proudly on this journey together.”

GRCC said it created student care teams for all students who enrolled through the Promise Zone, and has partnered with the Michigan College Action Network to bring two college completion coaches to support them.

Each Promise Zone student will be assigned an academic advisor and a student success coach. Advisors will make sure the student has an academic and post-GRCC plan, whether that includes transferring to their next institution or entering a career. Career exploration opportunities can be provided for students deciding on a major.

The success coach will make sure students have an individualized success plan, and will also work with them to develop time management and test taking skills. The success coaches also will help students to explore and identify their strengths.

The Promise Zone scholarship ensures all eligible students who live within the city of Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 24 public, public charter, or private high schools located within the city limits will have free access to GRCC’s associate degree programs or to the job training and certification programs.

Eligible students have five years to access these funds from the time they graduate high school. Once enrolled, they must take at least six credits a semester. Students who opt to attend a different college or university can still use the Promise Zone scholarship as a GRCC guest student during the summer semesters.

GRCC has more than 150 degrees divided into 10 Academic Pathways. Students can explore pre-major degrees that will transfer seamlessly to a four-year university, or train for a career in the skilled trades.

Students eligible for the Promise Zone Scholarship meet the following criteria:

Live in the City of Grand Rapids

Enrolled at an eligible Grand Rapids high school

Graduated, or planning to graduate, from an eligible Grand Rapids high school

If you’re eligible for the Promise Zone Scholarship or know someone who is considering enrolling, please note that GRCC has launched a variety of late-starting 10-week and 7-week courses for the Fall 2020 semester. There are job-training programs beginning in October and December and GRCC's winter semester starts Monday, January 11, 2021.

Interested in applying? Learn more at grpromisezone.com or contact the Promise Zone director at promisezone@grcc.edu.

