GRCC: Summer enrollment soars above pre-pandemic levels

According to the college, summer enrollment is up 7.1% from a year ago and up 5.9% from pre-pandemic levels.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College announced Monday that summer enrollment has topped pre-pandemic levels as many students take advantage of state programs covering in-district tuition.

According to the college, summer enrollment is up 7.1% from a year ago and up 5.9% from pre-pandemic levels.

“As our region recovers from the pandemic, many people are looking to gain new skills to advance in their careers,” said Tina Hoxie, GRCC associate provost.

“GRCC is affordable and accessible, especially with the opportunities created by state and local programs. We’re excited many people are taking their first steps back during our summer semester, and can stay on track by enrolling in fall classes.”

Currently, nearly 1,500 students are attending classes through Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect, state programs that cover in-district tuition costs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.