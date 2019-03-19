GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to keep higher education affordable and provide opportunities for students across west Michigan, trustees at Grand Rapids Community College approved a 0.8 percent increase in tuition.

This is the first time in GRCC's history that tuition increases have been kept under 1 percent in consecutive years.

President Bill Pink said the new tuition rate is the result of GRCC's focus on keeping a college education accessible and affordable for students, including students looking to transfer to a four-year institution and seeking skills for new and evolving fields.

“We know that there are many obstacles outside the classroom that make it difficult for students to get the education they need to increase their chances for success,” Pink said. “We’re focused on keeping tuition as low as we can so as many people as possible have the opportunity to attend.”

The in-district rate of $115 per credit hour is a 0.87 increase from the 2017-18 rate of 0.88 percent, and it's the lowest percentage increase since GRCC separated from the Grand Rapids Board of Education in 1992.

Students eligible for a full Pell grant award will have more than $2,000 available to cover textbooks and other educational expenses.

GRCC has partnerships throughout west Michigan with local school districts and intermediate school districts for early/middle college, dual and concurrent enrollment programs. More than 1,670 high school students take post-secondary classes at GRCC at no cost to them.

