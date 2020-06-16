Grand Rapids Community College waives online fees for upcoming school year

The budget was developed anticipating a 15% reduction in state aid.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is waiving the online fees for courses being offered through distance learning during the 2020-21 academic year. The board of trustees approved the $112.9 million budget on Monday.

The waiving of those fees will save students $16 per contact hour, or about $50 for a three-credit class. The college said it wants to keep learning as affordable as possible during a pandemic.

The board of trustees chairman David J. Koetje said state aid is a part of GRCC's funding, and lawmakers have not set the budget for the next fiscal year. The budget was developed anticipating a 15% reduction in state aid.

“While there is much we do not know, we can be certain GRCC will not waiver from its mission of providing a quality, affordable education to the people of West Michigan,” Koetje said. “GRCC provides opportunities for people of all ages to enhance and even transform their lives through education.”

GRCC leaders are still developing a plan for the fall, that will include enhanced distance learning and a hybrid of on-campus instruction and distance learning.

Tuition and fees account for about half of GRCC's budget.

The upcoming school year will also be the first semester GRCC will be accepting students through the Grand Rapids Promise Zone, allowing them to get an education at no cost.

