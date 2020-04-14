GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is waiving all fees for students planning to take summer classes, as well as, those who have already registered.

This will allows students to save at least $200 and help them continue their education as COVID-10 concerns continue.

GRCC President Bill Pink said the college is being relevant and responsive to the needs of its students and the greater community during a time when many people are facing financial challenges because of the coronavirus crisis.

Summer classes are ideal for incoming freshmen seeking a head start on their college journey, current students scheduling classes around other responsibilities, and older learners looking to gain new skills as they return to the workforce.

Summer sessions also are helpful for students who attend four-year schools and are looking to gain more affordable credits to transfer.

“We know people are hurting right now,” Pink said. “We want to make it easier for people to start - or resume -- an education to prepare for their next step. GRCC will play an important role in getting West Michigan back to work.

Pink also said, "We want to remove as many barriers as we can to best serve our community.”

The college typically applies universal fees to cover technology, record keeping, facilities and student activities, with some classes also requiring additional charges for materials.

Waiving these fees could save a student taking six credits more than $200 during GRCC’s two summer sessions.

Students who already have registered and paid for summer sessions will have their fees refunded.

GRCC’s bookstore is providing free shipping for all textbooks and class materials for summer classes.

GRCC’s summer schedule has two seven-week sessions and one 14-week session, with most classes starting on May 11.

Classes in the 14-week session and the first seven-week session will be conducted through distance learning as the college works with state and local authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second seven-week session, which is set to start on June 30, is currently offering face-to-face and distance learning.

GRCC leaders will determine if changes need to be made by May 22.

Students can still register for summer classes by visiting GRCC's enrollment page.

Provost Brian Knetl said the college is committed to helping students succeed, with support services such as advising and counseling taking place remotely.

Knetl also said, staff from the Enrollment Center, the College Success Center, and the Library and Learning Commons also are available to answer questions and assist with registration.

The college has loaned laptops to students who needed technology to continue classes with distance learning. The college also boosted WiFi access in the parking lot on the DeVos Campus to help students connect to the internet for class.

The college frequently updates their "Get Help" page, which provides college and community resources to address food and housing insecurity, as well as, other concerns.

“We want students to be successful so our entire community can be stronger as we emerge from this crisis,” Knetl said.

Knetl also said, “We’re making education more affordable, but keeping the smaller class sizes and robust support services people expect from GRCC.”

Summer sessions allow West Michigan students attending four-year schools to take classes at GRCC and transfer them back to their school.

Last year there were 1,458 summer guest students at GRCC, accounting for nearly a quarter of all students enrolled during the sessions.

Grand Rapids Community College offers learners of all ages opportunities to gain credits for degrees or transfer and in-demand career skills leading to rewarding careers.

GRCC was established in 1914, Michigan’s first community college, and offers affordable classes on weekdays, evenings, Saturdays and online at locations throughout Kent and Ottawa counties.

For more information, visit GRCC's website.

