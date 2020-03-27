GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has hundreds of artifacts and specimen on display for visitors. With the COVID-19 pandemic more people are looking for ways to stay involved at home, and GRPM is making it easy.

Online visitors can access the museum's collection of over 250,000 artifacts and scientific specimens. Museum curators are constantly added content for students, teachers and researchers around the world to explore the Digital Collection.

Once you've accessed the artifacts you can make your own collection which can be saved for easy access. Employees of the museum are constantly sharing these saved collections to their social media pages.

The two lake sturgeon that call the museum home are also on display online. The museum has moved their camera inside for online visitors to watch the lake sturgeon live stream.

Follow the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more online resources and information.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.