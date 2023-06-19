GRPS board approves 2023-2024 budget

The vast majority of the funding goes to pay salaries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved its operating budget for the next school year Monday night.

The vote was unanimous.

Members had to consider how to distribute monies for the general fund, the special revenue fund and the debt retirement funds.

This budget calls for a $458 per pupil increase, from $9,150 to $9,608.

Thanks to a projected enrollment figure, GRPS anticipates having a funding increase of $6.3 million.

The majority of funding goes toward paying staff salaries, to the tune of 72% of spending.

That percentage has been higher in years' past, but the large influx of one-time COVID funding brought the figure down, officials shared.

School starts back up on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

