GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Board of Education has release a list of candidates that will interview for the open superintendent position.

The Board met on Monday evening to review the applicants and narrowed down the candidate pool from 30 applicants to five. The Michigan Associated of School Boards assisted Grand Rapids in the search process.

The first round of interviews will be held on Saturday, March 16 start at 9 a.m. at 1331 Franklin St. SE in the auditorium. The second will be later this month. The public is encouraged to attend the interviews.

The Board expects to appoint a new superintendent to begin working on July 1, 2019.

Superintendent candidates are as follows:

Dr. Aaron Johnson, Associate Superintendent for Instruction at Farmington Public Schools since 2014. Dr. Johnson has a BA degree from Northern Illinois University, MA degree from Chicago State University, and a Ph.D. degree in Special Education from Illinois State University. Previously, he was Director of Secondary Instruction for Grosse Pointe Public Schools 2012- 2014. Also, he was High School in Farmington for four years and Assistant Principal for four years and taught in the classroom for five years in Detroit.

Dr. Adrian Talley, Director of Community Schools for Prince George’s County Public Schools since 2018. He has a BS degree from University of Virginia, MA degree from Boston College, and an Ed.D. degree in Administration and Policy from George Washington University. Previously, he served as Executive Director for Student Services in the same district for three years. Also, he was Principal Deputy Director and Associate Director of Education for the Department of Defense Schools for three years. He worked as Associate Superintendent for one year, Community Superintendent for five years, Director of School Performance for one year, and school principal for three years for Montgomery County Schools. He taught in the classroom for twelve years in Virginia and Maryland.

Dr. Devon Horton, Chief of Schools in Jefferson County, Kentucky since 2018. He has a BS degree from Jackson State University, MA degree from Chicago State University, and an Ed.D. degree in Educational Leadership from Chicago State University. Previously, he was Deputy Superintendent in East St. Louis for four years. Also, he was Principal for three years, Assistant Principal for one year, and taught in the classroom for ten years in Chicago Public Schools.

Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, Founding Director EquiVisble and former superintendent in Albany, New York from 2012 to 2016. She has a BA degree from Grand Valley State University, MA degree from Calvin College, and a Ph.D. degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Kent State University. Previously, she served as Deputy Superintendent in Patterson, New Jersey for two years, Executive Director in Eden Prairie Minnesota for one year, Chief Academic Officer in Racine Wisconsin for two years, Assistant Superintendent and Director of Achievement in Washtenaw ISD for three years, Associate and Assistant Director in Ohio Department of Education for three years. She taught music in Northview and East Grand Rapids for ten years.

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Assistant Superintendent for Beloit Schools in Wisconsin since 2015. He has a BS degree from Rust College, MA degree from Marian University, and a Ph.D. degree in Administration and Supervision from University of Wisconsin. Previously, he served as a Turnaround Principal for four years, Principal for twelve years, Assistant Principal for three years, and teacher in the classroom for three years all in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Biographies of candidates provided by Grand Rapids Public Schools.

