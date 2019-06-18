GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With two children currently enrolled at GRPS, Tennille Harkness gets concerned when she hears the district is struggling financially.

"Teachers may not teach the same even though they have the same credentials," says Harkness.

Fortunately for Harkness, the district is not planning on laying off teachers or closing schools, but they will have to take other steps, according to CFO Larry Oberst.

"We're having a tough time with administrative support people, secretaries, and basic operations folks like building custodians," says Oberst.

But a decrease in student count means those tough times will have to last a little longer.

"If we have to make staff reductions, we have enough open positions where we could take from the open positions and not have to eliminate any filled positions," says Oberst.

The "if" is because Lansing has not finalized the state's budget, so GRPS does not know how much funding they'll receive. Monday night, a budget was approved which anticipates a decrease of about $1.7 million. That's due to a decline of more than 200 students for next year.

District leaders blame a lack of affordable housing, school choice and fewer couples having kids.

"The business model today just doesn't work and there is not enough money statewide to do that," says Oberst.

