Grand Rapids Public Schools board approves online start to school year

The first nine weeks will be virtual.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, the Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education approved a plan that will allow the district to go online only starting on Aug. 25.

GRPS leaders say virtual learning will look different than it did in the spring with mandatory attendance and evaluations.

"There will be mandatory grading of assignments and assessments this time around, last time there were a lot of credits," says Assistant Superintendent Ron Gorman.

Another change is an increase in devices and technology for all students.

"We've talked about device and internet access for all students, we are going one to one this year and that is different than any other year in Grand Rapids Public Schools," says Gorman.

Right now the plan is for the district to be online for the first nine weeks but at Monday's board meeting leaders acknowledged the timeline for in person instruction will be based on several factors including the COVID-19 infection rate.

"It is flexible and adjustable where if we are seeing based around what is taking place in the community. If we're able to stabilize our infection rate then we may decide to slowly bring students back in," says Superintendent Leadriane Roby.

