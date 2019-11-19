GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools had one of their best count day's in recent history this fall.

According to district officials, the district has seen a 20-student increase over fall of last year and a 214-student increase above their budgeted projections which is worth more than $1.7 million.

Officials said the gains are a mix of new and some returning students at neighborhood schools, as well as theme schools. In particular, Brookside Elementary saw a large increase in their count day numbers.

"GRPS is proud to announce that we had our second-best Count Day in two decades -- increasing enrollment by 20 students over last fall and 214 students over budget projections," said Superintendent Ron Gorman. "The energy, excitement, and momentum continues to grow as more and more parents are learning about all the great school choices we have to offer at GRPS.”

