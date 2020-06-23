Grand Rapids Public Schools holds forum to discuss budget shortfall

The revenue decline is double what it was during the recession ten years ago.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School districts across the state are dealing with a financial crisis, due to COVID-19. The state school aid fund for the current fiscal year is more than $1 billion short of projections.

This is expected to be a problem in next year's budget as well.

Monday night, the Grand Rapids Public Schools district held a special meeting to help people understand the crisis.

The revenue decline is double what it was during the recession ten years ago.

It amounts to a $650 shortfall per student.

The district will also spend $490 per student for social distancing protocols and new cleaning measures.

Right now district leaders are proposing more than $10.5 million in cuts, which could mean a reduction of more than 100 staff members, closing some schools and reducing bussing.

