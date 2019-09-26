GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced Thursday they are making changes to their outdoor after-school activities due to the risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Kent County.

The MDHHS is encouraging local officials to consider postponing, rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities that are scheduled to happen after dusk, particularly those that involve children.

This comes after officials released an autopsy report that said a Kent County deer was found dead with EEE.

RELATED: EEE Outbreak: Case confirmed in Kent County deer

Here are the scheduled events that are affected:

Ottawa Hills High School boy's junior varsity soccer game previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 is canceled

Ottawa Hills High School boy's varsity soccer game is now Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

Ottawa Hills High School varsity homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 27 is moved to Houseman Field and is now at 4:30 p.m.

No Saturday activities are expected to last after 7 p.m.

The school district said they are also reviewing evening outdoor events scheduled for next week and will announce those changes soon.

MORE EEE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.