GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - This year, Grand Rapids Public Schools decided to do something a little different for their back to school celebration.

In the past, the district held an event at John Ball Park to kick off the school year with food, games and information for parents. But GRPS said that hosting one event at one location was not inclusive an accessible for everyone in the district.

Instead, GRPS decided to schedule free ice cream socials at schools throughout the city. The first one was on Monday, July 30 at Innovation Central from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 pm.

The rest of the events are listed below:

Dickinson School Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1-3 p.m.

CA Frost Elementary Tuesday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.

Kent Hills Elementary Thursday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gerald R Ford Academic Center Aug. 9 ,and 13, 6 p.m.

Westwood Middle School Monday, Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m.

Riverside Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Cesar E Chavez Elementary Tuesday, Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Union High School Tuesday, Aug.14, 5 p.m.

GR Public Museum School Wednesday, Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

CA Frost MS/HS Wednesday, Aug. 15, 4-6 p.m.

Palmer Elementary Wednesday, Aug. 15, 5-6:30 p.m

Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy Wednesday, Aug. 15, 5-7 p.m.

Congress Elementary Wednesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Blandford School Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m.

'Campus Elementary Thursday, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Southwest Community Campus Thursday, Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m.

Aberdeen School Thursday, Aug. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

GR Montessori Thursday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

East Leonard Elementary Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-6:30 p.m.

