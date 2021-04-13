GRPS delays expansion of in-person learning again

The school cited new data that shows an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kent County. The data was cited in an email sent home to parents.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is delaying yet again an expansion of hybrid in-person learning until Monday, April 26.

The school cited new data that shows an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kent County. The data was cited in an email sent home to parents.

"Please note this new start date is subject to change based on future data and guidance from state and county health officials," the email said.

All students in hybrid in-person in grades K through 8 will keep their current schedule for the week of April 12 and the week of April 19. All students in virtual instruction and hybrid in-person preschool, ECSE, and grades 9 through 12 will maintain their current schedules as well, according to GRPS.

The school system does offer resources to people who have questions about COVID-19 at www.GRPS.org/coronavirus.

If you have any questions or would like more information, GRPS asks that you contact your student’s school.

The announcement from GRPS comes just days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that all high schools in the state take a voluntary two-week pause from in person learning as state COVID-19 numbers continue to surge.

Monday The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) reported 9,674 cases of COVID-19 along with 12 deaths. The numbers are two-day totals for Sunday and Monday.

