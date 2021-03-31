GRPS delays expansion of in-person learning

The school system cited an increased number of COVID-19 cases in Kent County and the upcoming spring break as the reason for the delay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is delaying a recently approved expansion of hybrid in-person learning until Monday, April 19.

A press release from GRPS said the following: "All students in hybrid in-person in grades K through 8 will maintain their current schedule for the week of April 12. All students in virtual instruction and hybrid in-person preschool, ECSE, and grades 9-12 will maintain their current schedules as well. "

GRPS also said the health department is recommending that all unvaccinated students and staff who travel out of state during spring break be tested before returning to school or quarantine for one week before returning to school.

