GRPS eliminates uniform requirement, proposes new dress code

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools are eliminating their school uniform requirement for all grades during the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Leadriane Roby wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Opinions on the proposal were split. The Superintendent’s Scholars Advisory Council strongly advocated for getting rid of the policy, while a survey sent to families and staff showed mixed results.

As part of the new GRPS Strategic Plan, the school system is prioritizing an “increase scholar empowerment, belonging and agency," which factored into their decision-making, Roby said.

A new dress code will be presented to the Board of Education in the coming weeks and the Board will vote on it.

Any questions on the policy changes can be sent to the Communications Department at GRPS at 616-819-2149 or communications@grps.org.

