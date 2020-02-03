GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the eighth consecutive year, graduation rates at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) saw a districtwide increase.

The Michigan Department of Education released the graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year, and since 2012 GRPS' graduation rates have increased by 71%.

Both City High Middle School and Grand Rapids Montessori High School had a 100% graduation rate in 2019, and Grand Rapids Learning Center had a 67.41% increase from last year alone, jumping from a 46.67% graduation rate in 2018 to a 78.13% graduation rate in 2019.

Graduation rates for Hispanic/Latino students have had a 91.37% increase over the last eight years, nearly doubling the graduation rate in 2012.

“The consistent increase in our graduation rates is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students and staff,” said Dr. Ron Gorman, Interim Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools. “Our standards have remained high—higher than even the State of Michigan. The state requires 18 credits to graduate. GRPS students graduate with 22 credits, and I’m proud to see more students accomplishing that each year.”

The growth in GRPS’ 4-year graduation rate over the last seven years has outpaced Kent ISD and the State of Michigan:

Courtesy of GRPS

Comparison of graduation rates for subgroups from 2012-2019:

Courtesy of GRPS

Last month, GRPS got state approval for a scholarship program that would provide students with free tuition to Grand Rapids Community College. The development plan for Grand Rapids Promise Zone was approved at the Michigan Dept. of Treasury, officially setting the program into motion.

Students who live in Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 24 eligible high schools, which includes all the GRPS high schools, will receive free tuition -- as well as the cost of fees, books and required course material.

