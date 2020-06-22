GRPS hosting budget town hall Monday

The school district is facing one of the worst budget situations ever.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is facing one of the worst budget situations ever, and today district leaders will try to rally the community for support.

On Monday, June 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., there will be a virtual town hall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has said its lost more than twice as much revenue as it did during the recession ten years ago. GRPS is not alone either.

According to the district, the state's School Aid Fund is more than a billion dollars short of projections for the current school year and is projected to be one billion dollars short for next year. That will likely mean steep cuts.

GRPS is facing the single largest per pupil funding cut in its history -- $650 per pupil cut which equates to a $10.6 million reduction to their budget. The goal is to keep those cuts as far away from the classroom as possible. But, 80% of the district's budget pays for staff and the district says options are limited.

"You have school districts, including GRPS, that are going to propose a budget that has significant cuts, we're talking jobs or talking to potential school closures," John Helmholdt, the GRPS Executive Director of communications, said. "We're talking about the elimination of non essential programs and services."

During GRPS' virtual town hall on Monday, district leaders will share the latest information with parents, teachers and community members. Those in attendance will also have a chance to ask questions and make comments.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education is required by state law to approve a budget on or before June 30. The Board has scheduled a public hearing on Monday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. with a formal vote on the 2020-2021 budget immediately afterward.

One way for parents and community members to help is to advocate for immediate action from federal elected officials to put forward additional funds for schools, the district explained. The district has launched an advocacy tool that makes it quick and easy for those interested to send a pre-drafted message to the President and members of Congress.

GRPS Virtual Town Hall on the Proposed 2020-2021 Budget

The virtual meeting, happened Monday, June 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will be live-streamed on the GRPS YouTube at live.grps.org. Here's how to participate in the town hall meeting:

Via Zoom: Virtual Town Hall Access Link Enter password: 1Lnx77

Enter password: 1Lnx77 Via Telephone: Dial (929) 205-6099 or (301) 715-8592. The Webinar ID is 846 7970 9845 and the password is 348872.

