GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) and Kent ISD community came together to celebrate opening a new center.

Lincoln Developmental Center recently completed Phase I of a multi-part renovation at Lincoln Campus, located at 862 Crahen Road NE in Grand Rapids.

The $4.37 million project boasts a reconfigured drive and playground to create a new, secured and re-designed entry; an SXI room; several classrooms; upgraded finishes, lighting, and HVAC equipment; creation of storage niches throughout the building for daily storage of wheelchairs; and a repurposed pool area to create a new sensory room.

On Monday, Nov. 5, school administrators, teachers, staff, parents and students attended a ribbon cutting and celebratory ceremony at the center.

