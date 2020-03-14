GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is opening seven nutrition service grab and go meal sites while all Michigan schools are closed for the next three weeks.
Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. She acknowledged that this will have an impact on students who get free lunch from their school. In the 2018-19 school year, over 70% of GRPS students qualified for free or reduced lunch.
The meal sites will be open daily, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Up to two meals a day may be served to children under the age of 18 for free. They will be a breakfast/lunch combo.
GRPS said the free meals will also be available to students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program.
The meals are not limited to GRPS students.
Four sites will be open starting Monday, March 16:
- New Faith Temple at 1701 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49507
- San Juan Diego Academy at 1650 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, Mich. 49509
- Creston Plaza Apartments at 1080 Creston Plaza NE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49503
- Campau Commons at 821 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49503
Three more sites will be opening on Tuesday, March 17:
- Hope Academy at 240 Brown St. SE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49507
- Sibley Elementary at 943 Sibley St. NW, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49504
- Ottawa Hills High School at 2055 Rosewood SE, Grand Rapids, Mich. 49506
Kids's Food Basket is also going to be providing meals while schools are closed to students in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Allegan counties.
