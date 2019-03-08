GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools have received citations from state officials following an investigation of asbestos at one of their schools in February, according to a district executive director.

Asbestos was found at North Park Montessori last February, and it was estimated to cost $620,000 to clean up.

However, they recently received a fine from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to John Helmholdt, the Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

They have not yet decided whether they will pay the fine, appeal it, or seek a penalty reduction, Helmholdt said.

