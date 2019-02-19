GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — North Park Montessori was closed on Monday and Tuesday after Grand Rapids Public Schools discovered there is possibly asbestos in the plaster at the school.

The district alerted parents about the possible asbestos on Friday, saying that construction crews working on an air conditioning project discovered they make have been cutting and drilling plaster that might have asbestos.

RELATED: GRPS says third party will investigate North Park Montessori asbestos issue

Starting on Wednesday, North Park students will be having classes at the GRPS University building at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE.

The district acted quickly to turn the space into classrooms.

Here are the details they provided parents about the temporary new building:

Before and After School Programming: We are pleased to report that the LOOP before school and after school programs staffed by the YMCA will continue starting tomorrow morning. The program times are the same as they were in the main building. Before school is 7:30am to 8:50am and after school is 4:06pm to 6:00pm. Transportation will be the same.

We are pleased to report that the LOOP before school and after school programs staffed by the YMCA will continue starting tomorrow morning. The program times are the same as they were in the main building. Before school is 7:30am to 8:50am and after school is 4:06pm to 6:00pm. Transportation will be the same. Shuttle Bus for Walkers: We will be providing a shuttle bus for students who have traditionally been walkers to North Park Montessori. The shuttle bus will pick students up on the north side of the main building off Elmdale St. NE between Cheney and Eastern. Departure time is 8:30am and arrival time is between 4:20/4:30pm.

We will be providing a shuttle bus for students who have traditionally been walkers to North Park Montessori. The shuttle bus will pick students up on the north side of the main building off Elmdale St. NE between Cheney and Eastern. Departure time is 8:30am and arrival time is between 4:20/4:30pm. Theme School / Regional Transportation: There are no changes to the theme school / regional transportation. Students who utilize the theme school transportation should follow their same routine.

There are no changes to the theme school / regional transportation. Students who utilize the theme school transportation should follow their same routine. Parking: Staff parking will be in the north lot. Parents may park in the main lot.

Staff parking will be in the north lot. Parents may park in the main lot. Student Drop Off/Pick Up: For parents who are transporting their child to North Park Montessori @ GRPS U, we have designated the back parking lot located off of Sweet St. NE. We are asking parents to not drop students off in the main lot as the main lot is designated for busses. Please see the attached map with visual details.

For parents who are transporting their child to North Park Montessori @ GRPS U, we have designated the back parking lot located off of Sweet St. NE. We are asking parents to not drop students off in the main lot as the main lot is designated for busses. Please see the attached map with visual details. Food Service: Free breakfast and lunch will be served. The break start time is the same (8:50am-9:10am).

Free breakfast and lunch will be served. The break start time is the same (8:50am-9:10am). Athletics/Physical Education: A separate one page document will be made available with a summary of athletics and physical education.

A separate one page document will be made available with a summary of athletics and physical education. Security: GRPS public safety officers will be on site, with a heavier presence during this first week.

GRPS public safety officers will be on site, with a heavier presence during this first week. Room Assignments: GRPS is giving parents a map of the building with the classrooms labeled by teacher name.

The district will be going over all these details with parents on Tuesday night at an open house. Parents will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new school building.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please feel free to contact NorthParkInfo@grps.org or call 819-2149.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.