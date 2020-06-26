Grand Rapids Public Schools revises budget to keep schools open

The district received feedback from the board of education and members of the community and revised their budget plan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As schools districts across the country are dealing with huge budget deficits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Rapids Public Schools said it plans to revise its budget so that schools won't be closed.

Under state law, all public school districts must adopt budgets by June 30. The current projections would equate to cutting more than $650 per student -- or nearly $11 million from GRPS this year and next. These are numbers the district calls unprecedented.

To handle these deep budget cuts, the district proposed closing some schools. However after making that suggestion, the district received feedback from the board of education and members of the community.

"Closing three schools and changing the Montessori programs were by far the least desirable option for program reductions," an update from the district said.

GRPS shared results from a survey of 1,000 respondents who were asked about the budget proposal.

"Significant concerns were expressed around the timing, lack of data, lack of time for more community involvement, the criteria used for selecting schools/programs for closure, and disruption to a popular school with strong enrollment. Respondents also expressed concern about the need for parents, students, and staff to have stability, certainty, and some normalcy in the midst of a global pandemic and unknown plans to return to school in the fall," the district said.

Based on this feedback, the district is recommending that all school closures and changes to the Montessori program be removed from consideration in the 2020-21 budget.

The second option includes additional staff and budget reductions at the central office. These cuts equal nearly $1.5 million.

"It is important to note that even with these proposed reductions, this leaves our fund balance dangerously low at less than 1%. Without significant funding changes, more budget reductions will be needed for the following school year," the district said.

The revised budget will be proposed for approval during the board of education meeting on Monday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

