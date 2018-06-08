GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids School Board members could decide, tonight, to transfer control of the county's special education programs to the Kent Intermediate School District. GRPS Superintendent, Teresa Weatherall Neal, made the recommendation last month, following a review of center-based programs, now operated by GRPS.

Currently there is a long-standing arrangement in place putting GRPS in charge of special education programming for the 19 different districts served by the Kent ISD, as well as its own. Weatherall Neal wants that to effectively end in July of next year. The school board will vote on whether to "discontinue operation of the ISD-Wide Special Education Programs and Related Services.. and transfer the operation of those programs and services to a successor educational entity to be identified by Kent ISD," according to the resolution offered to the board.

Those programs serve roughly 1,400 special education students living in 20 Kent County school districts, including GRPS. Neal has expressed "one concern with the GRPS operating the program is that the misperception that some may have that the district shows favoritism over students that are not in-district."

Although there is process for young people to enter in and out of the programs, we are only one vote. The ISD is a neutral organization and we would be one of the districts."

GRPS, and its leader, have been under intense scrutiny lately for the handling of special education director Laura Lamore. Parents and teacher groups called for Lamore's resignation after bringing up safety concerns within special ed programs and also complaining of an overall lack of leadership. However, there is no indication the move to transfer control is in response to that.

GRPS leaders in favor of the change believe it would allow the district to focus on core business with GRPS students as well as the district's Transformation Plan.

The proposal suggests GRPS will consider renting five buildings, owned by the district, or classrooms to the Kent ISD. It states ISD leaders are open to this idea to help ensue "programs would remain intact would not move nor would children."

Students in those programs are dealing with disabilities like autism, as well as physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. The school board is expected to vote during the meeting which begins at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

