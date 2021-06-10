GRPS seeking community input on strategic plan

Four meetings will discuss how to put six priorities into motion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is in the process of creating their strategic plan. Now, the district is looking for community input to find the best way to make their priorities a reality. Dr. Leadriane Roby, the district's superintendent, said they want to make sure they have "equitable practices across our organization."

"I am really interested in the voice of our underserved," said Roby, "And sometimes, it's those who are not always asked. To me, it's how do we make sure that we are getting the voice of broad swath of our community?"

The strategic plan highlights six priority areas. They include: increase literacy proficiency, increase math proficiency, reduce academic disparities for Black and Latino students, reduce Black students exclusionary discipline, increase student empowerment, belonging, and agency, and increase successful transitions from high school to college or career.

Meetings are planned throughout the month of October to gather community feedback. Students, parents, staff, and the general public are welcome. Childcare, language interpreters, and light refreshments are provided.

Meetings:

Wednesday, October 6 at GRPS University. 1400 Fuller Ave NE. 6:30pm - 8pm. Tuesday, October 12 at Southwest Middle High School. 327 Rumswy Ave SW. 6:30pm - 8pm. Thursday, October 14. Virtual meeting. grps.org/strategic-plan 6:30pm - 8pm. Thursday, October 21 at Union High School. 1800 Tremont Blvd NW. 6:30pm - 8pm.

"You can't just leave it to chance to say, 'We hope our kids do well,' or, 'We hope that all of our kids are able to do this.' We have to have a plan," said Roby.

Roby said she is hoping those in attendance give honest, helpful feedback.

