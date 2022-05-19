41 GRPS seniors are graduating with Seal of Biliteracy Certificates

This is the most students ever graduating with the certificate, GRPS says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is celebrating 41 graduating seniors who earned a Seal of Biliteracy Certificate.

Michigan is one of 36 states that award high school students with a Seal of Biliteracy to recognize their proficiency in English and at least one additional language.

GRPS says that this is the most graduating students to achieve the prestigious award in the school's history.

“I want to congratulate our 41 scholars for this remarkable achievement,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent of Schools. “The amazing work by these GRPS scholars will prepare them with 21st-century skills that will benefit them in the labor market and global society.”

The certificate can be a boost for graduates seeking jobs and can help when students are applying at colleges and universities.

Each graduate will receive a gold foil decal on their diploma indicating the achievement.

All of the 41 graduating seniors will receive their diplomas at commencement ceremonies this month.

Union High School's commencement ceremony is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and their principal couldn't be more proud of the graduates.

"It's huge... A lot of them have acquired multiple languages. Tonight's the culmination of everything they put in to get to this point from families involved, teachers involved, all the hard work that they've done. So it is the culminating activity the best day of the year," said Principal Aaron Roussey.

Also holding their commencement ceremony on Thursday is Grand Rapids Preparatory Academy at 5 p.m. and then City High Middle School hold theirs on Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

