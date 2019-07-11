GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the age of digital media and an explosion of creative professions, students in Grand Rapids got a crash course in all things Netflix, and YouTube Thursday.

It was all part of the Mosaic Film Experience Event at Wealthy Theater.

Nearly 300 students got access to nationally renowned film and creative industry professionals, including OWN's "Queen Sugar" and Netflix's "When They See Us" producer Ryan Stephens.

Students also got the chance to meet OWN's "Queen Sugar" and Netflix's "13th" producer Christiana Hooks; Hollywood costume concept artist Phillip Boutte Jr; writer and director of YouTube's "Life According to Jimmy" Christian Pierce; and Spotify's head of cultural partnerships Xavier Jernigan.

The students watched presentations by the VIP guests, attended breakout sessions, learned about video game design, coding, script writing and podcasting.

The event served as the culmination of the Mosaic Mobile contest, an annual mobile film competition where high school and college students shoot and edit films all on mobile devices.

The high school Mosaic Mobile finalist films were screened and winners were awarded $1,000, $500 or $250 prizes.

