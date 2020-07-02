GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education continues to search for a superintendent and this weekend, the first round of interviews will take place.

Last month, the board met during a public work session to discuss, deliberate, and vote on five candidates that will be part of the first-round interviews. The interviews will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Administration Building.

They will be live streamed at live.grps.org. The following candidates will be interviewed at the times listed below:

8:45 to 10 a.m.: Dr. Leadriane Roby, Assistant Superintendent of Richfield Public Schools in Richfield, Minnesota, since 2014.

10:15 to 11:30 a.m.: Dr. Harold Brian Yearwood, Assistant Superintendent for Academics & Accountability for Manor Independent School District in Manor, Texas, since 2015.

12:15 to 1:30 p.m.: Dr. Yvonne Stokes, Assistant Superintendent for School Town of Munster in Munster, Indiana, since 2017.

1:45 to 3:30 p.m.: Dr. Darrin Slade, Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership for Kansas City Public Schools in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2018.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m.: Dr. Erick D. Pruitt, Deputy Chief of High Schools for Chicago Public Schools since 2019.

The board will meet again on Feb.10 at a 4:30 p.m. work session to determine which candidates will be invited for a second-round interview. That session is not open to the public.

Finalists will visit the district on Monday, Feb. 17 with second-round interviews taking place beginning at 6:00 p.m. If the board does not decide the evening of Feb. 17, an alternate meeting date will be determined and announced to the public.

If you have questions about the superintendent search or would like to submit your feedback, please email SuperintendentSearch@grps.org.

