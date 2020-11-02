GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools' leadership have narrowed the field of candidates for superintendent down to three people. The Board of Education voted Monday for Dr. Erick Pruitt, Dr. Leandriane Roby and Dr. Darrin Slade as finalists.

The district has been trying to find a replacement for Theresa Weatherall-Neal since she announced her retirement in September of 2018. Last year, the school board got it down to two finalists but decided to go with neither of them and start the search over.

Weatherall-Neal retired from the district in July of last year. At that time, Ron Gorman, a veteran educator and administrator for the district took over the helm on an interim basis.

The next round of interviews is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. There is also a board of education meeting on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Here is more information about the remaining candidates:

Dr. Erick D. Pruitt, Deputy Chief of High Schools for Chicago Public Schools since 2019. Dr. Leadriane Roby, Assistant Superintendent of Richfield Public Schools in Richfield, Minnesota, since 2014. Dr. Darrin Slade, Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership for Kansas City Public Schools in Kansas City, Missouri, since 2018.

