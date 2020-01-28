GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools met Monday night to narrow the field of candidates for superintendent down from 39 candidates to five.

The board has been searching for a replacement since Teresa Weatherall Neal announced her retirement in September of 2018. At one point, the initial search got down to two candidates last April, but the board decided to go with neither and start the search over.

At Monday's board meeting, district leaders selected five candidates to bring in for interviews. They will be named once they've been notified of their status.

The interviews will take place on Feb. 8 and are open to the public. After that the board will select two finalists who will be interviewed again on Feb. 17.

The school board appointed Dr. Ron Gorman as interim superintendent while the search continues.

