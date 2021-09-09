GRPS teacher celebrates 50 years teaching high school English... at the same school where she graduated

Patricia Baker began her career teaching at what was once Central High School, before moving to Union High School, teaching English, A.P. English, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 50 years ago, Patricia Baker stepped foot in her first classroom. She was just out of college at Grand Valley State University, and was hired three days before the first day of school at what used to be Central High School in Grand Rapids. She had five 9th grade classes.

"I thought, boy, if I live through this," said Baker, "I may need to reassess what I do next year."

She returned, continuing to teach English at the high school level in Grand Rapids Public School buildings.

She continued teaching for the next 50 years.

"I may not be ready to give it up," said Baker, "I probably should, but I still like it. You get into the classroom and you get this energy."

She currently teaches 12th grade English and A.P. English at Union High School. Public school education has been her life for many years. 50 years of high schoolers.

"They’re smart, they’re kind, some of them haven’t had the advantages other kids had but they’re still smart and kind," said Baker, "They have a sense of humor. They make me laugh. They make me angry."'

Baker has spent most of her career at Union High School. She graduated from the school herself in 1968.

"We were the first graduating class in this building when it was brand new," said Baker.

Through the years, she has taught her students many things: how to write, how to read critically, and appreciate the classics.

"We’re going to read Beowulf this year," said Baker, "And we have a lot of discussion on what makes a hero. And sometimes, it’s not someone like Superman, but a hero is someone like your mom or dad who steps up and takes responsibility every day."

Although, sometimes, the students teach her a thing or two as well. Especially when it comes to technology. Also, they teach her lessons on how the world around them has changed since she began teaching.

"I had a student who worked 40 hours a week, slept two, came to school, and I woke him up in class one day," said Baker, "He told me that, and I thought, ok, you just taught me to be a little more compassionate and respectful of what they have going on outside of school."

She remembers the time all but one or two out of 134 students turned in research papers. She remembers when a student did a full Scottish accent when reading Macbeth out loud in class. She remembers when students did not particularly like reading Pride and Prejudice.

"I thought next year, I’m going to try one more time," said Baker, "And it was the year the movie came out, and it was like a cult following in that class. They all loved it and they went to see it as a group to the movie."

Baker said public school holds a special place in her heart. She said her colleagues are as dedicated at teaching as anyone she knows.

"We have a great bunch of kids, who deserve all the breaks we can give them," said Baker, "And deserve the best education we can provide them. That’s why you stay in it and keep working at it."

She hopes her students leave her classroom knowing they are "smart, capable, and somebody who is worthwhile."

