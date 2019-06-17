GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Monday, June 17 the Grand Rapids Public School district plans on holding a public hearing on the upcoming school year's budget, which is said will be smaller than years previous.

Student enrollment at GRPS has stabilized in recent years, however, the district revealed last week that it expects a drop in the upcoming school year which means losing state money.

The anticipated loss is 200 students. Combined with the expected $180 state increase per student, means an overall financial loss of $1.7 million in state aid for the district.

The district plans on hosting a public hearing on the budget and what's to come for the next year at 5:30 p.m. in the GRPS administration building, located on Franklin Street SW. The school board will vote on the budget after the meeting.

