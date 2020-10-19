GRPS will remain 100% virtual through fall semester

A hybrid-learning plan was supposed to start Oct. 26.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Monday that its schools will continue with virtual learning until second semester.

The district has been 100% virtual since the beginning of the semester due to COVID-19. A hybrid-learning plan was supposed to start Oct. 26.

Now, due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Kent County, the district has decided to nix the hybrid-learning plan.

“The health department stated that as a county, we are exceeding 150 cases per million and local hospitals are at capacity with both COVID and non-COVID patients,” a statement from GRPS reads.

“In the public health bulletin, the Kent County Health Department included the Michigan Association for Local Public Heath’s guidance for schools which states ‘virtual school should be considered for all districts.’ As a result, we have decided to continue with 100% virtual instruction for the remainder of the first semester (until January 4).”

In the statement, the district said science and data will continue to be a driving force in its decision making. It also said the district will continue to find ways to “strengthen and improve the virtual learning experience.”

Watch the joint press conference with GRPS and the Grand Rapids Board of Education here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.