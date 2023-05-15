GRPS passes resolution for safe schools, looks at other ways to keep schools safe

The District will also be hiring Consultants to do a school safety assessment. It will allow them to look at different layers of security already in place.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRPS parent Leslie Neal spoke up at the school districts Monday night meeting.

"Where was the planning when the first gun was found, the second, the third," said Neal. "The clumsy roll out of the no backpack policy made it clear that there was not a productive planning process occurring within the administration."

Neal said the first few days of the ban has been a little bit of a struggle for her son and daughter.

"They are having to choose the items they are wanting to take to school instead of really being mindful about taking all of the things that would make them successful," said Neal. "Trying to figure out how to take their calculator or not, figuring out what notebooks are important to take to school and what they're going to leave at home and what textbooks are important and what they're going to leave at home."

Now, days after the backpack ban after a fourth gun was found on a GRPS campus last week, Superintendent Leadriane Roby addressed their reasoning behind the decision.

"When this incident took place, we were on the last 20 days of school. And we also know that there's always unintended consequences," said Roby. "And so there would be an opportunity if we said, 'oh, everybody gets clear backpacks,' well, time wise, is there enough time to do that?"

The district during their meeting also passed a resolution supporting safe gun storage laws, something that school officials have been pleading with parents to do since the third gun was found this year at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary school.

"The resolution was really for us to be able to say we understand that there are, this is, again, multifaceted, it is about responsible gun ownership as well, we want to make sure that our young people have safe homes to be in, and that even in the home, you know, outside of our care, that gun or that weapon weapon is stored safely, and we have responsible owners," said School Board President Kimberley Williams.

The District will also be hiring Consultants to do a school safety assessment. It will allow them to look at different layers of security already in place.

Larry Johnson, Executive Director of Public Safety & School Security, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the assessment was already planned before the gun was found last week.

They are also looking at the possibility of installing metal detectors in school buildings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.