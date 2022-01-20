GVSU community virtual learning series begins Jan. 25

The virtual learning series will feature GVSU faculty talking about STEM subjects in a "bite-sized" fashion.

ALLENDALE, Mich — A brand new virtual learning program from Grand Valley State University invites students, teachers and members of community to learn from faculty.

The free virtual learning series, known as Grand Morsels, will focus on various science, technology, engineering and mathematics topics in a "bite-sized" fashion.

Grand Morsels will have a new session each month with a different topic taught by a GVSU faculty member.

The first session is titled "Talking Through the Air: The Science of Wireless Communication" and will focus on the science behind broadcast transmissions. The session is taught by associate professor of multimedia journalism, Len O'Kelly, and is free for the public to attend virtually over Zoom on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

"The program is intended for K-12 teachers along with secondary students and the community. Organizers are piloting the format, which is inspired by a similar program at Michigan Technological University, for the winter semester with plans to expand the series later," said Kris Pachla, director of the Regional Math and Science Center at GVSU.

"With teachers so pressed for time and stressed, we wanted to provide a low-pressure environment for some professional development," Pachla added.

GVSU has announced a total of four sessions in the Grand Morsels series so far for 2022.

Jan. 25 - Talking Through the Air: The Science of Wireless Communication

- Talking Through the Air: The Science of Wireless Communication Feb. 22 - TBD

- TBD Mar. 29 - Why fish don’t freeze, how soap works, and more: The Amazing Chemistry of Water

- Why fish don’t freeze, how soap works, and more: The Amazing Chemistry of Water Apr. 26 - The Science of Handwashing

More sessions are expected to be added to the series and include topics like biology, chemistry and anthropology.

