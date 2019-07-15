GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Valley State University's Kirkhof College of Nursing (KCON) received a $2.8 million federal grant to work collaboratively with two Michigan healthcare systems to graduate more students who will work as nurse practitioners in rural or underserved areas.

The four-year Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Grant is supported by the Health Resouces and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Through a collaboration with McLaren Health Care and Mercy Health Muskegon, the grant will support 15 qualified students who will enroll in KCON's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.

"The intention is to support registered nurses who are committed to serving the communities where they live with the opportunity to advance their education," said Cynthia McCurren, dean of KCON and professor of nursing. "A portion of the grant funds will support the students financially, removing a significant barrier to their education.”

The program will also equip students with the experiences and skills needed to address the unique challenges to delivering health care in rural areas.

Recruitment of qualified students will begin in July with the first cohort enrolling in the fall semester.

