GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eighteen new teachers who graduated from Grand Valley State University will have the opportunity to shop for $1,000 worth of books to establish a library in their classroom.

Recipients got a $500 voucher to be used to shop for books at a buy one, get one sale on Dec. 2 at the Scholastic Warehouse in Caledonia.

The grant money comes from the GVSU College of Education Michigan Literacy Program (MLP). They provide libraries to recent GVSU graduates who have been teaching for three years or fewer in K-5 general education classrooms in underserved public school districts.

"We recognize the importance of the availability of quality, children's literature in each classroom, yet it often takes new teachers several years of personal spending to develop a functional classroom library," said MLP Founder Megan Freudigmann said.

Recipients are from Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kenowa Hills Public Schools, Shelby Public Schools, Kent City Community Schools, Orchard View Public Schools, Wayland Union Public Schools, Coopersville Area Public Schools, West Ottawa Public Schools, Holland Public Schools, Roscommon Area Public Schools, Flint Cultural Center Academy and Detroit University Prep Academy.

MLP is funded through private donors, faculty contributions and ongoing support from GVSU's College of Education and Charter Schools Office.

