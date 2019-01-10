ALLENDALE, Mich. — Being a Laker doesn't break the bank!

At least according to the Institutional Research and Evaluation, Inc. (IR&E) in Georgia. For the 24th year in a row, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) was named one of America's "100 Best College Buys."

GVSU is the only public Michigan school to make the list every year since the designation began in 1995. To make the list means Grand Valley provides its students with the highest quality education at a lower cost.

To be considered for the designation, an institution must:

Be an accredited, four-year institution offering bachelor's degrees;

Offer full residential facilities, including residence halls and dining services;

Have an entering freshman class in fall 2018 with a high school GPA and/or SAT/ACT equal to or above the national average for entering college freshmen;

Have out-of-state tuition in 2019-2020 below the national average or not exceeding the national average cost by more than 10%.

The average GPA for incoming freshmen at Grand Valley for fall 2018 was 3.60, compared to the national average of 3.46, according to IR&E. The average ACT score for incoming freshmen at Grand Valley for fall 2018 was 24, compared to the national average of 23. The cost of out-of-state attendance at Grand Valley in 2019-20 is $26,977, compared to the national out-of-state average of $45,406, according to IR&E.

