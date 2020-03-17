ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is joining Michigan State and the University of Michigan in extending remote learning until the end of the semester.

Last week, most universities and colleges in Michigan said they would be canceling in-person classes for at least three weeks as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Now, some are extending that through the end of the semester.

GVSU said online classes will go through April 25, including final exams. All residence halls and living centers will also close expect for "highly exceptional student needs."

The April commencement ceremony has also been postponed. The university said it will honor the class of 2020 and will contact graduates about other options.

All staff who can work from home are expected to do so, GVSU said.

