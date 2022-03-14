GVSU to receive $900,000 for STEM programs

The money is part of $2.7 million awarded by Gov. Whitmer to support STEM programs in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Almost $3 million was awarded to Grand Valley State University (GVSU), Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) and the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (ISD) by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday.

The money is part of a push to expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs in Michigan schools.

GVSU, Kalamazoo RESA and Washtenaw ISD will each receive about $900,000 from the $2.7 million awarded.

“STEM education opportunities are critical as we prepare young Michiganders for high-tech, high-skill careers that will serve as the backbone of Michigan’s economy,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“These investments are critical to ensure our schools have the funds to help each and every Michigander reach their full potential. And in my budget recommendation for next year, I have proposed the biggest per-student investment ever and $1 billion for school construction and renovation so we can keep funding and building more computer labs, classrooms, and science facilities to help our kids pursue their potential.”

A report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that wages from STEM careers were more than double that of non-STEM careers in 2020.

Michigan is home to one of the largest engineering design and development workforces in the nation with over 113,000 people employed.

“Exposure to engineering and technology changed my life, and I know the role it can play in sparking imagination and molding students into leaders,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

“Strong STEM experiences prepare students for the high-skilled jobs of the future and lay the foundation for prosperity in our communities," Gilchrist added. "When we help our students explore the world of STEM, we make an investment that keeps Michigan at the forefront of scientific and technological advancement and builds on our state’s tradition of innovation. Gov. Whitmer and I are grateful for the MiSTEM Advisory Council’s work to make a difference for our students and our economy.”

Approved by the Michigan STEM (MiSTEM) Advisory Council within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and administered by the Michigan Department of Education, the grants will be awarded to:

Kalamazoo RESA to elevate mathematics as the language of STEM and provide a tool for STEM exploration;

to elevate mathematics as the language of STEM and provide a tool for STEM exploration; Grand Valley State University to expand access to, and highlight the importance of, high-quality computer science experiences; and

to expand access to, and highlight the importance of, high-quality computer science experiences; and Washtenaw ISD to ensure students have science and engineering literacy as a 21st century skill.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.