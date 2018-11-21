LANSING - Michigan's Campus Sexual Assault Grant Program distributed $1 million in grant funding to 22 Michigan colleges and universities to help prevent sexual assaults on campus.

As a part of the grant, Grand Valley State University received the highest amount of funding on the list with $248,039. In 2017, there were three reported rapes on GVSU's Allendale campus, according to the school's annual security and fire safety report.

The grant program has run for four years, and it was started by in 2015 by First Lady Sue Snyder. It is administered by Michigan State Police.

This year marks the highest investment in the program to date with more than $2.5 million in grants available. The program aims to change the culture of sexual assault among college students by funding the development of new programs at colleges and universities.

The full list of grant recipients can be seen here:

Albion College $71,030

Aquinas College $11,695

Central Michigan University $34,282

Davenport University $22,225

Eastern Michigan University $68,693

Ferris State University $39,675

Finlandia University $20,400

Glen Oaks Community College $33,092

Grand Valley State University $248,039

Jackson College $21,675

Lake Michigan College $6,500

Lake Superior State University $24,300

Lawrence Technological University $19,640

Michigan Technological University $21,796

Monroe County Community College $21,050

Northern Michigan University $15,395

Northwestern Michigan College $7,750

Oakland University $16,355

University of Michigan $21,091

University of Michigan - Flint $125,175

Wayne State University $17,585

Western Michigan University $132,557

Recipients have until Nov. 30, 2019 to use their grant funding.

