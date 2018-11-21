LANSING - Michigan's Campus Sexual Assault Grant Program distributed $1 million in grant funding to 22 Michigan colleges and universities to help prevent sexual assaults on campus.
As a part of the grant, Grand Valley State University received the highest amount of funding on the list with $248,039. In 2017, there were three reported rapes on GVSU's Allendale campus, according to the school's annual security and fire safety report.
The grant program has run for four years, and it was started by in 2015 by First Lady Sue Snyder. It is administered by Michigan State Police.
This year marks the highest investment in the program to date with more than $2.5 million in grants available. The program aims to change the culture of sexual assault among college students by funding the development of new programs at colleges and universities.
The full list of grant recipients can be seen here:
- Albion College $71,030
- Aquinas College $11,695
- Central Michigan University $34,282
- Davenport University $22,225
- Eastern Michigan University $68,693
- Ferris State University $39,675
- Finlandia University $20,400
- Glen Oaks Community College $33,092
- Grand Valley State University $248,039
- Jackson College $21,675
- Lake Michigan College $6,500
- Lake Superior State University $24,300
- Lawrence Technological University $19,640
- Michigan Technological University $21,796
- Monroe County Community College $21,050
- Northern Michigan University $15,395
- Northwestern Michigan College $7,750
- Oakland University $16,355
- University of Michigan $21,091
- University of Michigan - Flint $125,175
- Wayne State University $17,585
- Western Michigan University $132,557
Recipients have until Nov. 30, 2019 to use their grant funding.
