GVSU using 'game-changing' cleaning product to sanitize campus

Rence Meredith, an operations manager at GVSU, said they've implemented an "enhanced cleaning program."

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University, like many schools, is deep cleaning their campus to prepare for students to come back in the fall.

The university is using a product they call "game-changing." It's a hospital grade solution that will be used to sanitize high traffic and high visitor spaces, including classrooms and athletic facilities.

Rence Meredith, an operations manager at GVSU, said they've implemented an "enhanced cleaning program" that includes standard disinfectant as well as this other product.

"Micobecare is an anti-microbial electrically bonded product and what could this change for Grand Valley in us getting ready for the fall and us brining students back to campus safely," Meredith said.

The product was first tested in the weight room and the athletic training room in the football center.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: