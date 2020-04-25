GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 3,000 Grand Valley State University students were recognized and honored at a virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, April 24.

In lieu of the in-person graduation celebration that typically draws thousands of people to Van Andel Arena in the spring, GVSU held a ceremony on Facebook and YouTube for the first time ever.

Coronavirus has led to graduation events being canceled for students across the country.

GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella commended the graduates for their tenacity and flexibility in completing the winter semester and their degrees remotely.

“You will always be part of the Grand Valley community,” Mantella said. “Stay safe and healthy, and stay connected with campus.”

Following messages from Mantella and the college deans, the names of all the graduates were listed.

The celebration ended with an original song penned by graduating senior Joe VanArendonk. More than 1,000 comments congratulated graduates on the stream.

A rescheduled in-person ceremony is being planned for Oct. 10. However, this date is dependent on the ability to hold large events per state regulations during the pandemic. Students can also choose to participate in the fall semester ceremony on Dec. 12.

