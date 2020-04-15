ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University announced plans to celebrate recent 2020 graduates who did not have a commencement ceremony because of cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will hold a virtual celebration and an in-person commencement ceremony.

"The class of 2020 was hit especially hard by the coronavirus crisis that forced the postponement of traditional April commencement ceremonies and other activities, and classes to meet remotely," said Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella.

A graduate celebration watch party will be held Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. on Grand Valley's YouTube and Facebook accounts. The rescheduled traditional commencement ceremonies are planned for Oct. 10 at Van Andel Arena

Graduates may also take part in the fall commencement ceremony in December.

"We are working hard on plans to honor your accomplishments and celebrate this wonderful milestone," Mantella said. "We are proud of your accomplishments and proud of the way you have risen to the current challenge. I can't wait to celebrate your Laker Effect.".

More than 3,000 students are eligible to participate in April commencement ceremonies.

Additional details about commencement will be posted online at gvsu.edu/commencement.

Watch the full announcement here:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.