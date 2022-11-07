Hamilton Community Schools welcomes first-ever School Resource Officer

The Hamilton Community School District is welcoming Officer Joe Knapp to serve as the district's first-ever School Resource Officer starting Dec. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMILTON, Michigan — Beginning on Dec. 1, students in Hamilton Community Schools will see a School Resource Officer (SRO) in the hallways of the district buildings.

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk announced that the Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp will become the district's SRO beginning next month.

Knapp has 23 years of experience as an officer and prior to that was enlisted in the United States Air Force for five years. Knapp is also an active member of the community having been the assistant high school football coach for six years and the parent of five Hamilton graduates.

"We are very fortunate to employ not only a decorated officer, but one that is a resident, parent, and coach in our district,” said superintendent, Dr. Bradford Lusk. “Having someone who understands Hamilton will only better serve our students, staff, and stakeholders. The training, relationship building, and community outreach opportunities that Officer Knapp brings to the position is impressive and makes him the best person for the position.”

The SRO position is paid for by funds made available through safety grants from the State of Michigan.

“Having an official School Resource Officer (SRO) in our district provides many benefits to not only our buildings, but also to our community,” Dr. Lusk added. “Bridging the gap between community, school district, and law enforcement is important to ensuring a seamless chain of events can occur in the case of an emergency.”

In addition to providing safety across the district's six buildings, Knapp will also help train staff and students for emergency situations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.