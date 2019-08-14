GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Head Start for Kent County will soon be able to serve even more children and families in the county.

Head Start will be expanding into two new buildings, located at 256 Alger St. SE and 1708 Leonard St. NE, according to Colliers International West Michigan.

Head Start for Kent County signed leases for both buildings, and plans to open for the 2019-2020 school year. These buildings will offer 3- and 4-year-old preschool, infant-toddler center-based care and other early childhood services.

The Alger Street building, formerly William C. Abney Academy Middle School, is 25,725 square feet and will undergo renovations including new flooring and paint, bathroom additions and playground enhancements. The building has eight classrooms and plans to serve approximately 121 students.

The Leonard Street building, formerly a daycare center, is 5,082 square feet and situated on two lots totaling one acre. It will receive renovations and additional classrooms and playground enhancements. The building has four classrooms and plans to serve approximately 62 students.

Head Start for Kent County offers high-quality early childhood services for children, from birth to age 5, at no cost for families who meet income requirements. For more information, visit hs4kc.org.

