GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Heart of West Michigan United Way is collecting school supplies.

You can "Stuff the Bus" to help students and teachers in Kent County as part of this annual campaign. Donations will be accepted through August 6. The bus will collect those items the following day.

You can drop off items at multiple locations throughout the county. There's a list of those locations on the United Way's website.

